No new Qld COVID-19 cases, testing slips

Queensland has started the working week with no new COVID-19 cases but the number of people fronting up for virus testing has fallen.

Health authorities recorded 1871 tests overnight, down from 3040 tests in the previous 24 hours.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urged people to keep getting tested.

"We still want to see our test results get a little bit higher," she told reporters on Monday.

"If anybody has got any symptoms, can you please go and get tested."

The state has eight active coronavirus cases, with 1157 since the crisis started.

Ms Palaszczuk said the overnight case result should give "Queenslanders the confidence to get out and about and do things".

It comes as one coronavirus case was diagnosed in a returned overseas traveller on Sunday, who is in mandatory hotel quarantine.

Three new cases were detected on Saturday, also among overseas arrivals, who were in quarantine.

It has been almost three weeks since an infection caused by community transmission.