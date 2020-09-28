National

No new Qld COVID-19 cases, testing slips

By AAP Newswire

A drive-through COVID-19 testing facility in Murarrie, Brisbane - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland has started the working week with no new COVID-19 cases but the number of people fronting up for virus testing has fallen.

Health authorities recorded 1871 tests overnight, down from 3040 tests in the previous 24 hours.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urged people to keep getting tested.

"We still want to see our test results get a little bit higher," she told reporters on Monday.

"If anybody has got any symptoms, can you please go and get tested."

The state has eight active coronavirus cases, with 1157 since the crisis started.

Ms Palaszczuk said the overnight case result should give "Queenslanders the confidence to get out and about and do things".

It comes as one coronavirus case was diagnosed in a returned overseas traveller on Sunday, who is in mandatory hotel quarantine.

Three new cases were detected on Saturday, also among overseas arrivals, who were in quarantine.

It has been almost three weeks since an infection caused by community transmission.

Latest articles

Other sport

Aussies spin web in NZ T20 series victory

Alyssa Healy broke a record behind the stumps as Australia’s spinners set the tone to secure a 10th-straight Twenty20 series victory in Brisbane on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Gardner powers Aus win in cricket’s return

Ashleigh Gardner’s fluent 61 has helped Australia to a 17-run win in their T20 opener against New Zealand in Brisbane, their first game since March’s World Cup.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Renegades’ Duffin to miss WBBL season

The Melbourne Renegades will be without Jess Duffin for the WBBL season, with the star batter withdrawing from the tournament after the birth of her daughter.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Nationals MP Anne Webster awarded $900k for Facebook comments

A woman has been ordered to fork out nearly $900,000 for defaming Nationals MP Anne Webster on Facebook.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria lockdown eased as COVID-19 fades

The Victorian government has further eased lockdown measures and lifted a night curfew but the premier is warning people not to be complacent about COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Tragic find in search for missing Vic teen

Teenager William Wall has been found dead a day after going missing in Victorian bushland not far from his home.

AAP Newswire