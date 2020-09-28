Forty new domestic violence shelters built

Another 40 shelters for women and children escaping domestic violence are being built across the country.

The federal government is part-funding the construction of self-contained houses and small group homes along with renovations to turn office buildings into apartments.

The 700 extra beds are expected to accommodate about 6000 people each year.

Some organisations will house a small number of women and children for an entire year, while others will support more than 1100 people for three-week stays over the 12 months.

"When women make the decision to leave it is vital that they have somewhere safe to go," Social Services Minister Anne Ruston said on Monday.

"This increase in emergency accommodation will support thousands of women and children as they rebuild their lives free of violence."

About half of the housing projects will be located in regional and remote communities.

The Commonwealth will contribute $60 million towards the projects, while organisations involved will chip in another $40 million.

Most of the shelters are expected to be up and running by mid 2022.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14