National

Forty new domestic violence shelters built

By AAP Newswire

Participants march at the 11th annual Walk Against Family Violence. - AAP

1 of 1

Another 40 shelters for women and children escaping domestic violence are being built across the country.

The federal government is part-funding the construction of self-contained houses and small group homes along with renovations to turn office buildings into apartments.

The 700 extra beds are expected to accommodate about 6000 people each year.

Some organisations will house a small number of women and children for an entire year, while others will support more than 1100 people for three-week stays over the 12 months.

"When women make the decision to leave it is vital that they have somewhere safe to go," Social Services Minister Anne Ruston said on Monday.

"This increase in emergency accommodation will support thousands of women and children as they rebuild their lives free of violence."

About half of the housing projects will be located in regional and remote communities.

The Commonwealth will contribute $60 million towards the projects, while organisations involved will chip in another $40 million.

Most of the shelters are expected to be up and running by mid 2022.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

Latest articles

Other sport

Aussies spin web in NZ T20 series victory

Alyssa Healy broke a record behind the stumps as Australia’s spinners set the tone to secure a 10th-straight Twenty20 series victory in Brisbane on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Gardner powers Aus win in cricket’s return

Ashleigh Gardner’s fluent 61 has helped Australia to a 17-run win in their T20 opener against New Zealand in Brisbane, their first game since March’s World Cup.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Renegades’ Duffin to miss WBBL season

The Melbourne Renegades will be without Jess Duffin for the WBBL season, with the star batter withdrawing from the tournament after the birth of her daughter.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Nationals MP Anne Webster awarded $900k for Facebook comments

A woman has been ordered to fork out nearly $900,000 for defaming Nationals MP Anne Webster on Facebook.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria lockdown eased as COVID-19 fades

The Victorian government has further eased lockdown measures and lifted a night curfew but the premier is warning people not to be complacent about COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Tragic find in search for missing Vic teen

Teenager William Wall has been found dead a day after going missing in Victorian bushland not far from his home.

AAP Newswire