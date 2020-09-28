National

Tech giant to establish Adelaide hub

By AAP Newswire

Steven Marshall - AAP

Up to 2000 new jobs could be created in South Australia with the decision by technology and services giant Accenture to set up a hub in Adelaide.

The Adelaide hub will collaborate with Accenture hubs in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Canberra, as well as overseas operations, on advanced technologies, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

SA Premier Steven Marshall said it was expected to inject around $1 billion into his state's economy with the creation of up to 2000 jobs over five years.

"The decision by Accenture to invest here is proof that South Australia is a major drawcard to international companies across high-tech and high-growth sectors," Mr Marshall said.

Adelaide's Lot Fourteen precinct is already home to the Australian Space Agency, the SmartSat Cooperative Research Centre, MIT Living Lab, the Australian Institute of Machine Learning and the Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre.

Bob Easton, chairman of Accenture Australia and New Zealand, said Adelaide was the ideal location for the latest hub.

