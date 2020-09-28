Aged care inquiry to deliver virus report

The aged care royal commission is poised to deliver a special report to the federal government outlining urgent measures needed to protect elderly Australians from coronavirus.

A three-day hearing was in August told the Morrison government failed to develop a proper pandemic plan for the sector.

The commission will on Wednesday deliver a report to the governor-general containing specific recommendations about what measures should be swiftly introduced.

According to Commonwealth figures from last week, 645 aged care residents have died from coronavirus with 220 facilities nationwide having experienced an outbreak.

The vast majority have been in Victoria.

Australia's COVID-19 death toll was 872 on Sunday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison last month apologised for the system falling short, after the inquiry heard neither the federal health department or aged care regulator developed a COVID-19 sector-specific plan.

Initial federal plans in February did not adequately consider gaps in the sector, such as equipment access and workforce shortfalls, counsel assisting the commission Peter Rozen QC told the hearing.

He said lessons from deadly outbreaks at Sydney's Dorothy Henderson Lodge and Newmarch House in March and April were not properly conveyed to the rest of the sector.

The commission heard frontline testimony about "dysfunctional" discussions between Newmarch House and governments, particularly around whether residents should be hospitalised.

Unions described staff shortages and struggles obtaining personal protective equipment.

The commission is expected to hand down its overall report into the sector in February but will release the COVID-19 recommendations earlier.

"The virus doesn't wait and nor should the measures that need to be implemented to deal with the virus wait either," commissioner Tony Pagone said in August.