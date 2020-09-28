National

Aged care inquiry to deliver virus report

By AAP Newswire

COVID-19 - AAP

1 of 1

The aged care royal commission is poised to deliver a special report to the federal government outlining urgent measures needed to protect elderly Australians from coronavirus.

A three-day hearing was in August told the Morrison government failed to develop a proper pandemic plan for the sector.

The commission will on Wednesday deliver a report to the governor-general containing specific recommendations about what measures should be swiftly introduced.

According to Commonwealth figures from last week, 645 aged care residents have died from coronavirus with 220 facilities nationwide having experienced an outbreak.

The vast majority have been in Victoria.

Australia's COVID-19 death toll was 872 on Sunday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison last month apologised for the system falling short, after the inquiry heard neither the federal health department or aged care regulator developed a COVID-19 sector-specific plan.

Initial federal plans in February did not adequately consider gaps in the sector, such as equipment access and workforce shortfalls, counsel assisting the commission Peter Rozen QC told the hearing.

He said lessons from deadly outbreaks at Sydney's Dorothy Henderson Lodge and Newmarch House in March and April were not properly conveyed to the rest of the sector.

The commission heard frontline testimony about "dysfunctional" discussions between Newmarch House and governments, particularly around whether residents should be hospitalised.

Unions described staff shortages and struggles obtaining personal protective equipment.

The commission is expected to hand down its overall report into the sector in February but will release the COVID-19 recommendations earlier.

"The virus doesn't wait and nor should the measures that need to be implemented to deal with the virus wait either," commissioner Tony Pagone said in August.

Latest articles

Other sport

Aussies spin web in NZ T20 series victory

Alyssa Healy broke a record behind the stumps as Australia’s spinners set the tone to secure a 10th-straight Twenty20 series victory in Brisbane on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Gardner powers Aus win in cricket’s return

Ashleigh Gardner’s fluent 61 has helped Australia to a 17-run win in their T20 opener against New Zealand in Brisbane, their first game since March’s World Cup.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Renegades’ Duffin to miss WBBL season

The Melbourne Renegades will be without Jess Duffin for the WBBL season, with the star batter withdrawing from the tournament after the birth of her daughter.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Nationals MP Anne Webster awarded $900k for Facebook comments

A woman has been ordered to fork out nearly $900,000 for defaming Nationals MP Anne Webster on Facebook.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria lockdown eased as COVID-19 fades

The Victorian government has further eased lockdown measures and lifted a night curfew but the premier is warning people not to be complacent about COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Tragic find in search for missing Vic teen

Teenager William Wall has been found dead a day after going missing in Victorian bushland not far from his home.

AAP Newswire