Early voting set to surge in ACT election

By AAP Newswire

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr at a press conference - AAP

Early voting for the ACT elections starts on Monday with rules loosened to allow all voters to cast ballots before polling day on October 17 if they wish.

There are 137 candidates vying for the 25 seats in the assembly - down from 141 in 2016.

Ginninderra has the largest number of candidates of the five electorates, with 32 people running.

Early voting is expected to be hugely popular, having also seen a surge at the recent Northern Territory election and Eden-Monaro federal by-election.

Ordinarily voters must provide a reason for requiring an early vote.

"This election, we've tripled the number of early voting centres available across Canberra to 15 and we're encouraging everyone to vote early and safely," ACT electoral commissioner Damien Cantwell said.

In 2016, 39 per cent of all votes were cast before election day and the figure is expected to well exceed 50 per cent this time.

The Labor minority government, led by Andrew Barr since December 2014, is seeking to retain office on the back of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and management of the territory's growth.

If he holds on and sees out his term, Mr Barr could become the ACT's longest-serving leader, eclipsing the record held by Labor's Jon Stanhope.

Mr Barr is also the second-longest serving political leader in the country behind Victoria's Daniel Andrews.

The ACT has not had a coronavirus case since July 10 but recorded 113 cases including three deaths during the outbreak.

The Liberals, led by Alistair Coe since October 2016, are hoping to return to power not having held the reins since November 2001.

The Greens have been part of the minority government for three terms.

Heading into the election, with early voting due to start on September 28, the 25-member assembly has 12 Labor, 11 Liberal and two Greens members.

The ACT has five electorates with five members in each.

At the 2016 election, Labor received just more than 38 per cent of the primary vote, while the Liberals scored just under 37 per cent and the Greens 10.3 per cent.

