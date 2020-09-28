Promises ramp up ahead of budget release

Promises are beginning to ramp up just a week out from the federal budget, led by a further funding injection for the ailing aviation sector.

The Morrison government is extending two programs put in place for the industry when coronavirus crippled air travel both domestically and abroad.

Flights between key capital cities and regional routes will now be subsidised into next year.

The extension comes after the government pledged $250 million for regional tourism.

"It's going to be a jobs and infrastructure and manufacturing budget," Deputy Prime Minster Michael McCormack told reporters on Monday.

"It is going to be a budget which is going to highlight the value of regional Australia."

Meanwhile, Social Services Minister Anne Ruston announced funding for another 40 shelters for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

"When women make the decision to leave it is vital that they have somewhere safe to go," Senator Ruston said.

About half of the housing projects will be located in regional and remote communities.

Still, hundreds of charities and other organisations have written an open letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling for a significant investment in social housing.

They want to see 30,000 new dwellings over the next four years to create jobs and reduce homelessness.

"Housing is a fundamental need and our national response must rise above state boundaries or party politics," the groups wrote.

Mr Morrison has previously argued social housing is the responsibility of the states.

Mr Frydenberg is set to hand down a whopping budget deficit for 2020/21 on October 6.

Deloitte Access Economics is expecting a deficit of $198.5 billion following on from the confirmed $85.3 billion record shortfall for 2019/20.

Its partner and economist Chris Richardson expects smaller deficits of $45 billion in 2021/22 and $25.6 billion in 2022/23.

"The budget is badly bent, but it's not broken," Mr Richardson said.

His figures do not take into account any new policies the government may announce on budget night.

But he says if the economy gets better, then the budget will too.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg responded to the report by saying the government was focused on bringing hundreds of thousands of people back to work, which would underpin a stronger economy in the medium term.

But opposition finance spokeswoman Katy Gallagher is worried about some decisions the government is already taking, such as cutting JobKeeper wage subsidies and the JobSeeker dole supplement.