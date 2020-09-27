National

Vic premier reserved on cabinet vacancy

By AAP Newswire

Victorian minister Jenny Mikakos' resignation opens a cabinet vacancy. - AAP

1 of 1

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says he hasn't spoken with his party about filling a cabinet vacancy left by former health minister Jenny Mikakos.

Ms Mikakos dramatically resigned as minister and from the upper house on Saturday after the premier told the hotel quarantine inquiry her department was ultimately responsible for the botched quarantine program.

The program failed because private security guards breached infection control, which allowed the virus to spread into the community, creating a devastating second wave.

Ms Mikakos blamed Mr Andrews' statement for her resignation in a scathing letter posted on Twitter.

"I have never wanted to leave a job unfinished but in the light of the Premier's statement to the Board of Inquiry and the fact that there are elements in that that I strongly disagree with, I believe I cannot continue to serve in his cabinet," she wrote on Saturday.

Mr Andrews has been conciliatory about Ms Mikakos since her resignation, which she informed him about via text message.

He again described her as "hard-working" without elaborating on her decision to quit on Sunday.

"When you make a decision that you can't serve in the cabinet then you can't serve in the government you know to tender your resignation and that's exactly what happened," the premier said.

"I wish her well, and acknowledge her hard work and her passion and her commitment."

Mental Health Minister Martin Foley was sworn in as health minister on Saturday, creating a cabinet vacancy with speculation that Ingrid Stitt will be nominated to fill it.

Mr Andrews said he wouldn't predict the choice of the Labor caucus, but described Ms Stitt as an "outstanding person".

"When I have announcements to make about that process having come to a conclusion, and I'll do that, and I'll also have some portfolio arrangments to make at that time," the premier said.

When asked if he would like to see a woman replace Ms Mikakos on the Legislative Council, he said that was also matter for caucus, but he's confident they would find someone suitable.

Latest articles

Other sport

Aussies spin web in NZ T20 series victory

Alyssa Healy broke a record behind the stumps as Australia’s spinners set the tone to secure a 10th-straight Twenty20 series victory in Brisbane on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Gardner powers Aus win in cricket’s return

Ashleigh Gardner’s fluent 61 has helped Australia to a 17-run win in their T20 opener against New Zealand in Brisbane, their first game since March’s World Cup.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Renegades’ Duffin to miss WBBL season

The Melbourne Renegades will be without Jess Duffin for the WBBL season, with the star batter withdrawing from the tournament after the birth of her daughter.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Nationals MP Anne Webster awarded $900k for Facebook comments

A woman has been ordered to fork out nearly $900,000 for defaming Nationals MP Anne Webster on Facebook.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria lockdown eased as COVID-19 fades

The Victorian government has further eased lockdown measures and lifted a night curfew but the premier is warning people not to be complacent about COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Tragic find in search for missing Vic teen

Teenager William Wall has been found dead a day after going missing in Victorian bushland not far from his home.

AAP Newswire