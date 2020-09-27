National

Sydney man refused bail after stabbing

By AAP Newswire

Two men have been charged over separate stabbings in Sydney. - AAP

A man has been refused bail after allegedly stabbing another man following an altercation over a dog in Sydney's west.

David Leonard Olsen, 52, was charged on Sunday after a 42-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his abdomen at a Parramatta unit on Saturday night.

He was taken to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition after being treated by paramedics, NSW Police said.

Officers later arrested Olsen at a second unit in the complex and charged him with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

It will be alleged in court the men, who were known to each other, engaged in an altercation about a dog before Olsen produced a knife and stabbed the younger man.

He is due to face Parramatta Local Court via videolink on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another man was granted conditional bail over the separate stabbing of another man at a home on Sydney's Northern Beaches.

Daniel John Gorshenin, 35, was arrested after another 35-year-old man was discovered with a stab wound in his abdomen at a Collaroy home on Saturday afternoon.

The man was flown to Royal North Shore Hospital and is in a stable condition.

Police then arrested Gorshenin at a Davidson home and charged him with reckless wounding.

Under his bail conditions, Gorshenin is subject to 8pm to 5am house curfew, must report to Bondi Police Station daily and cannot enter or go within 1km of the Northern Beaches unless attending court.

