National

Feds pledge $600k for blood cancer care

By AAP Newswire

Greg Hunt announces $600,000 to help people battling blood cancers. - AAP

1 of 1

The federal government has committed more than $600,000 to provide care and support for people battling blood cancers.

The funding, announced on Sunday, will be given to the Leukaemia Foundation for care across people's diagnosis, treatment and recovery, as well as end-of-life.

Blood cancers, including leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma, are estimated to account for more than one in 10 cancer deaths in Australia this year.

The number of blood cancers diagnosed each year is on the rise, from around 12,500 in 2010 to an estimated 17,300 in 2020.

Although survival rates are improving, it is estimated more than 5600 people will die from blood cancer this year.

The funding, part of the 2020/21 federal budget, is on top of $150,000 to establish an expert Blood Cancer Taskforce which has developed a national strategic action plan.

"Throughout the Blood Cancer Awareness Month of September, there is no better time to shine a light on the tireless work of the Leukaemia Foundation," Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

The investment will deliver care pathways for patients and enable the taskforce to oversee the program until the end of next year, the federal government says.

Latest articles

Other sport

Aussies spin web in NZ T20 series victory

Alyssa Healy broke a record behind the stumps as Australia’s spinners set the tone to secure a 10th-straight Twenty20 series victory in Brisbane on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Gardner powers Aus win in cricket’s return

Ashleigh Gardner’s fluent 61 has helped Australia to a 17-run win in their T20 opener against New Zealand in Brisbane, their first game since March’s World Cup.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Renegades’ Duffin to miss WBBL season

The Melbourne Renegades will be without Jess Duffin for the WBBL season, with the star batter withdrawing from the tournament after the birth of her daughter.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Nationals MP Anne Webster awarded $900k for Facebook comments

A woman has been ordered to fork out nearly $900,000 for defaming Nationals MP Anne Webster on Facebook.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria lockdown eased as COVID-19 fades

The Victorian government has further eased lockdown measures and lifted a night curfew but the premier is warning people not to be complacent about COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Tragic find in search for missing Vic teen

Teenager William Wall has been found dead a day after going missing in Victorian bushland not far from his home.

AAP Newswire