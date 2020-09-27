National

Stillbirth families get $7.6mn help

By AAP Newswire

The government will make a family grievance payment for stillborns. - AAP

1 of 1

The Morrison government is committing $7.6 million to assist parents of stillborn babies dealing with the personal, social and financial impact after the loss of a child.

Eligible families who experience a stillbirth or the death of a child under 12 months of age will receive up to $3606.81 in support payments.

Families and Social Services Minister Anne Ruston said this would help provide additional financial support to about 900 families each year.

"The loss of a child is truly devastating and we understand that no amount of money could ever deal with the grief these families experience," Senator Ruston said.

"The Stillborn Baby Payment and Bereavement Payment provided through Family Tax Benefit are there to support families cope with expenses after the tragic death of an infant."

She said by introducing a single rate of Stillborn Baby Payment it addresses inconsistences in levels of support provided through the social security system to better recognise all bereavements.

It also provides families who have received a lower rate of the Newborn Supplement for the birth of their second or subsequent child up to $1139.32 if their child tragically passes away before their first birthday.

