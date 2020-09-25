National

Man charged with harassing AFL umpire

By AAP Newswire

A Melbourne man has been charged with harassing an AFL umpire with menacing voicemails.

The 39-year-old from Frankston is charged with stalking and using a carriage service to harass the unnamed umpire in repeated calls over July 31 and August 1.

He has been bailed to appear in Frankston Magistrates Court on May 4 next year.

In a statement on Friday, Victoria Police said the alleged behaviour was "not on".

"Anyone seeking to cause harm online or via a telecommunications device needs to remember there are serious consequences to their actions which can have devastating effects for victims," the force said.

The AFL has confirmed that the official is one of its umpires.

