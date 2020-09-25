National

Two girls, man missing in southeast Qld

By AAP Newswire

QUEENSLAND POLICE STOCK - AAP

1 of 1

Two girls and a man have been missing for more than three days in southeast Queensland.

Police say the girls, aged five and nine, and the 41-year-old man are known to each other, and have been missing since 9.30am on Tuesday.

The man is believed to be driving a white 2019 Great Wall dual-cab ute with the Queensland number plate 00CDH.

"Anyone who has seen the man or girls or the car, or has knowledge of their whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately," police said in a statement on Friday.

Latest articles

World

Thunberg joins global climate action day

As part of a global day of climate action, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has joined other young activists outside the Swedish parliament.

AAP Newswire
World

North Korea regrets killing South Korean

North Korean authorities have written to South Korean President Moon Jae-in saying the killing of a South Korean by the North’s troops should not have happened.

AAP Newswire
World

Malaysia power struggle set to drag on

Malaysia’s king is in hospital and cannot see anyone for a week, stalling opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s plans to seek royal assent to form a new government.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Nationals MP Anne Webster awarded $900k for Facebook comments

A woman has been ordered to fork out nearly $900,000 for defaming Nationals MP Anne Webster on Facebook.

AAP Newswire
National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Tragic find in search for missing Vic teen

Teenager William Wall has been found dead a day after going missing in Victorian bushland not far from his home.

AAP Newswire