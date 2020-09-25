NSW photographer accused of sex assaults

A Sydney photographer has been refused bail after being accused of sexually assaulting two women on separate occasions in 2005 and 2011.

Garth Knight, 48, was charged on Friday with sexual intercourse without consent and aggravated sexual assault involving deprivation of liberty.

Detectives began investigating reports a woman, then 35, was working as a model when sexually assaulted by a photographer at a Surry Hills warehouse in 2005, police said on Friday.

A second woman, 33, was also allegedly sexually assaulted during a photo shoot at a Waterloo house in 2011.

Police raided a Redfern house on Friday morning and seized hard drives, computers, camera equipment and phones which will be forensically examined.

Knight was arrested during the search and taken to Surry Hills Police Station where he was later charged.

He was refused bail after appearing at Central Local Court on Friday and is next scheduled to face court via video link on November 19.