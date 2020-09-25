National

NSW photographer accused of sex assaults

By AAP Newswire

Statue of Lady Justice (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Sydney photographer has been refused bail after being accused of sexually assaulting two women on separate occasions in 2005 and 2011.

Garth Knight, 48, was charged on Friday with sexual intercourse without consent and aggravated sexual assault involving deprivation of liberty.

Detectives began investigating reports a woman, then 35, was working as a model when sexually assaulted by a photographer at a Surry Hills warehouse in 2005, police said on Friday.

A second woman, 33, was also allegedly sexually assaulted during a photo shoot at a Waterloo house in 2011.

Police raided a Redfern house on Friday morning and seized hard drives, computers, camera equipment and phones which will be forensically examined.

Knight was arrested during the search and taken to Surry Hills Police Station where he was later charged.

He was refused bail after appearing at Central Local Court on Friday and is next scheduled to face court via video link on November 19.

Latest articles

World

Thunberg joins global climate action day

As part of a global day of climate action, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has joined other young activists outside the Swedish parliament.

AAP Newswire
World

North Korea regrets killing South Korean

North Korean authorities have written to South Korean President Moon Jae-in saying the killing of a South Korean by the North’s troops should not have happened.

AAP Newswire
World

Malaysia power struggle set to drag on

Malaysia’s king is in hospital and cannot see anyone for a week, stalling opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s plans to seek royal assent to form a new government.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Nationals MP Anne Webster awarded $900k for Facebook comments

A woman has been ordered to fork out nearly $900,000 for defaming Nationals MP Anne Webster on Facebook.

AAP Newswire
National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Tragic find in search for missing Vic teen

Teenager William Wall has been found dead a day after going missing in Victorian bushland not far from his home.

AAP Newswire