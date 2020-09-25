National

Accused NSW cop slasher found dead in cell

By AAP Newswire

A man accused of slashing a cop across the head in Sydney's CBD has been found dead in his cell.

Frederick Elrezz was facing a string of charges over the alleged assault of three police officers on York Street on September 2, which left one covered in blood with a serious head wound.

The 32-year-old Lakemba man was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent to murder, assaulting police and resisting arrest, and denied bail.

He was charged with additional offences a week later after biting and spitting on NSW Corrective Services officers.

A spokesperson for the company that runs Parklea Correctional Centre, where Elrezz was being housed, told AAP a 32-year-old man was found dead in his cell about 8.15am on Friday.

Corrective Services NSW and NSW Police are investigating the incident, they said.

"There appears to be no suspicious circumstance and a brief will be prepared for the coroner," a police spokeswoman told AAP.

