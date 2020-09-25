National

I never read Barbagallo report: Palaszczuk

By AAP Newswire

Annastacia Palaszczuk with former chief of staff David Barbagallo - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk insists she "never, never, never" read a conflict of interest report concerning her chief of staff six days before he resigned.

Ms Palaszczuk had asked her department's internal auditor Ernst & Young to audit her then right-hand man David Barbagallo over a potential conflict of interest in 2019, after his company Fortress Capstone attracted $267,500 in government investment.

Mr Barbagallo was cleared of any wrongdoing by the state's Crime and Corruption Commission earlier this week.

But CCC investigators said he should have been disciplined for failing to properly declare his interests and seek Integrity Commissioner advice.

The E&Y report was handed to Department of Premier and Cabinet director-general Dave Stewart on August 30 last year, six days before Mr Barbagallo resigned saying he was unwell.

Ms Palaszczuk insists she did not read the document, which Mr Stewart forwarded directly to the CCC.

"No, never, never, never, I was not given the report," the premier said on Friday.

"It was forwarded to the CCC, it is entirely inappropriate for that report to be forwarded to me whilst there is an assessment, which then turned into an investigation."

When pressed about why she hadn't read the E&Y report, which she commissioned, Ms Palaszczuk said it was not her report and it would have been inappropriate to read it.

"No, it's not my document, it's not my document ... you are completely wrong," the premier said.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said it was "diabolical" for Ms Palaszczuk to claim she did not read the report.

"Surely to goodness should would have read that report," Ms Frecklington said.

The CCC probe found Mr Barbagallo's declaration of interests form hadn't been signed and dated by the premier.

Ms Palaszczuk told an estimates committee last year she had been advised his interests had been properly declared.

The premier says she saw Mr Barbagallo's forms in her office but did not fill them out because there was no place on the documents to sign them.

She did not say if she had erred in failing to fill them out.

"The processes have been fixed up," Ms Palaszczuk said.

The premier also said she doesn't need to correct the parliamentary record because she told the committee what she believed was the truth at that time.

"It's come out through the report, I can only update parliament to the best of my knowledge at that particular point in time," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Ms Frecklington said the premier's refusal to say sorry or correct the record was disrespecting the institution of parliament.

"The premier must apologise to the parliament of Queensland for lying to the people of Queensland," she said.

Latest articles

News

Illegal tree cutting an ongoing problem in Shepparton and Mooroopna

Trees aged 100 years or older are among those cut down illegally in Mooroopna bushland recently. Authorities are concerned about an ongoing problem of trees being cut down for firewood in Gemmill Swamp Wildlife Reserve, Reedy Swamp and other parks...

Monique Preston
News

At just 65, Mick Simpson is living with dementia

It was late 2018 and 63-year-old Mick Simpson was stranded in his truck in Wakool, with no idea where was, where he’d come from or where he was going. With his phone and GPS back at home, he felt totally lost, suddenly bereft of the safeguards he’d relied on to function for the previous six months — and which gave him the excuse to ignore the frightening symptoms that had begun creeping in, gradually erasing his memories one by one.

Charmayne Allison
News

26 cars dumped in bushland around Shepparton in seven months

Twenty-six dumped cars have been pulled from bushland in the Shepparton area in the past two weeks. The cars, which were on Parks Victoria and Greater Shepparton City Council managed land, had been dumped in areas including Gemmill Swamp in...

Monique Preston

MOST POPULAR

National

Nationals MP Anne Webster awarded $900k for Facebook comments

A woman has been ordered to fork out nearly $900,000 for defaming Nationals MP Anne Webster on Facebook.

AAP Newswire
National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Tragic find in search for missing Vic teen

Teenager William Wall has been found dead a day after going missing in Victorian bushland not far from his home.

AAP Newswire