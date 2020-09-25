Man admits role in Vic murder

A second person has pleaded guilty over the murder of a Victorian man dumped in a shallow garden grave.

Nathan Day's throat was cut and his body left under debris at Wangaratta in July 2018.

Phillip Dunn pleaded guilty in Victoria's Supreme Court on Friday to assisting murderer Darcy McNamara.

McNamara had previously accused Mr Day of stealing his TV, punched him and threatened to kill him.

Mr Day replied McNarama didn't have the guts.

The 35-year-old's family reported him missing before his body was found six weeks later under debris in McNamara's side yard.

Dunn pleaded guilty to assisting an offender after McNamara admitted the murder.

The latter is awaiting sentence while Dunn will face a plea hearing on October 16.