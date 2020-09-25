National

Man admits role in Vic murder

By AAP Newswire

Supreme Court signage (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A second person has pleaded guilty over the murder of a Victorian man dumped in a shallow garden grave.

Nathan Day's throat was cut and his body left under debris at Wangaratta in July 2018.

Phillip Dunn pleaded guilty in Victoria's Supreme Court on Friday to assisting murderer Darcy McNamara.

McNamara had previously accused Mr Day of stealing his TV, punched him and threatened to kill him.

Mr Day replied McNarama didn't have the guts.

The 35-year-old's family reported him missing before his body was found six weeks later under debris in McNamara's side yard.

Dunn pleaded guilty to assisting an offender after McNamara admitted the murder.

The latter is awaiting sentence while Dunn will face a plea hearing on October 16.

Latest articles

National

Vic protection officers can carry OC spray

Victorian protective services officers have operated for years without the legal authority to carry pepper spray.

AAP Newswire
National

Brave Claremont victim fought for her life

Claremont murderer victim Ciara Glennon’s father has made a powerful statement, saying his daughter’s courage helped bring her killer to justice.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW to shiver through icy blast, snow

A cold front is expecting to deliver snow down to 700m in southern parts of NSW this weekend amid heightened fire danger in the state’s far north.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Nationals MP Anne Webster awarded $900k for Facebook comments

A woman has been ordered to fork out nearly $900,000 for defaming Nationals MP Anne Webster on Facebook.

AAP Newswire
National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Tragic find in search for missing Vic teen

Teenager William Wall has been found dead a day after going missing in Victorian bushland not far from his home.

AAP Newswire