Ryan Phelan’s assault charges dropped

Former Seven Network TV presenter Ryan Phelan has had domestic violence charges against him dropped by police.

The 45-year-old previously pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault of his partner Chelsea Franklin at their Frenchs Forest home in Sydney's north in June.

His case was mentioned in Manly Local Court on Friday, when prosecutors withdrew the charges and magistrate Michelle Goodwin formally dismissed them.

"I have always taken a stand against domestic violence and find it abhorrent," Phelan said in a later statement.

His lawyer Claudette Chua said the media attention due to his high profile has caused her client an enormous amount of stress over the past few months.

His reputation and career had been severely tarnished by the damaging allegation, she said.

The statement referred to Ms Franklin as being his "former" partner.