More help coming for Vic Year 12 students

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews addresses the media - AAP

Thousands of Victorian school students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will have support to help them complete their studies.

Premier Daniel Andrews has announced an assistance package for VCAL and VET students in their final year of school whose education has been disrupted.

COVID-19 restrictions have prevented many students from completing the practical learning they need to secure their VCAL certificate.

They will be individually assessed to determine eligbility for special credits with authorities to consider the impacts of school closures, family health issues, extra responsibilities at home and mental health challenges.

VET students will be given an extra month to complete their studies by December 18.

Students unable to attain their VET qualifications will be guaranteed enrolment at TAFE or dual-sector providers to finish in 2021.

They will also have their 2021 fees waived.

There are more than 10,000 Year 12 students completing VCAL studies and thousands more working towards VET qualifications.

"We have a Year 12 in our household and this has not been an easy year for our most senior students," Mr Andrews said on Friday.

"That is why the special consideration approach that we have taken so that no student is disadvantaged, the impact of COVID-19 on them and their performance will be taken into account; it's very important."

The premier said each individual's circumstances would be thoroughly assessed including input from their teachers.

The government will also provide a $4.6 million funding boost to help cover extra costs that cannot be met within schools' existing VET budgets.

"We know that every one of our students has been impacted in some way by this pandemic - and they can be confident it doesn't decide their future," Mr Andrews said.

On August 7, the state government announced all VCE students would be assessed individually so impacts of COVID-19 can be reflected in their ATAR rankings.

