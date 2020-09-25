National

Curfew professor’s credibility ‘in issue’

By AAP Newswire

Bourke Street Mall in Melbourne (file image) - AAP

Lawyers fighting the validity of Victoria's lockdown curfew have challenged the credibility of the professor who signed off on it, concerned she might be coached in her evidence.

Mornington Peninsula cafe owner Michelle Loielo is challenging the 9pm to 5am curfew affecting metropolitan Melbourne under stage four coronavirus restrictions.

She claims the curfew breaches her human rights.

A trial in Victoria's Supreme Court is scheduled to begin on Monday, but on Friday her lawyer applied to have Associate Professor Michelle Giles give her evidence in person in court.

Prof Giles is the deputy public health commander responsible for signing off on emergency powers issued by Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

Justice Tim Ginnane rejected the application after Ms Loielo's lawyer Vanessa Plain said on Friday that she had concerns about Prof Giles' credibility.

The health department was forced to hand over legal advice on Thursday which Prof Giles said she used to confirm the proposed lockdown restrictions were likely compatible with Victoria's Charter of Human Rights.

Ms Plain said the government "fought tooth and nail to hide" the full advice.

An early redacted version included the view that "these directions are on balance likely to be compatible with human rights under the charter" given the exceptional circumstances.

But an unredacted copy showed the advice went further.

"However we note that this assessment is not without doubt, in particular there is some risk of incompatibility with respect to the evening curfew," Ms Plain read from the document.

She said the advice was plainly the opposite of what Prof Giles had said in her affidavit to the court, and the new information "puts her credibility squarely and plainly in issue".

Ms Plain suggested Prof Giles might be coached if she was able to give her evidence by videolink or over the phone.

But her lawyer Jason Pizer took offence at the suggestion.

"Allegations Associate Professor Giles might be coached or directed by those sitting behind the government - that's quite an extraordinary submission to make and there's absolutely no basis for it," he said.

Requiring her to attend in person, along with others in the courtroom, would put the health of those people and their families at risk of both contracting and spreading COVID-19, he said.

