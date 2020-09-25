National

Vic protest accused to challenge lockdown

By AAP Newswire

An accused coronavirus protest organiser plans to challenge two criminal charges, arguing stay-at-home directions go against his right to leave home to express a political view.

Tony Pecora was arrested earlier this month and charged with inciting others to protest in a weekend anti-lockdown rally.

The 43-year-old described the past month as "a pretty dramatic period", in a Melbourne Magistrates Court hearing on Friday.

He was on bail at the time of his latest arrest, after an earlier run-in with police at a protest weeks earlier.

Pecora was fined at an anti-lockdown rally at the Shrine of Remembrance on August 22 for refusing to wear a mask, and arrested the same day for refusing to leave the protest.

He was released on bail on conditions including that he obey lockdown rules.

His lawyer Joel Tito said Pecora intends to plead not guilty to the two charges of incitement.

He said among other things Pecora would be challenging the validity of the stay-at-home directions against the right of a person to leave home to express their political views or protest.

Pecora remains on bail. His case is due to return to court in February.

