Disgraced former Sydney GP’s bail revoked

A disgraced former Sydney GP found guilty of drugging a female patient by placing a sleeping pill into her orange juice has had his bail revoked while awaiting his sentence.

Ali Khorami, 50, was on Friday refused further bail when he appeared before Judge Leonie Flannery in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court.

Khorami was in July convicted by a jury of 19 counts of indecent assault, one count of administering an intoxicating substance to commit an indictable offence and two counts of committing an aggravated act of indecency.

Crown prosecutor Roger Kimbell on Friday said Khorami's offences were not "opportunistic" or "spontaneous", but instead involved him taking advantage of vulnerable female patients admitted to the clinic for sleep-related treatment.

"The offender exploited the victims' vulnerability and used his position of power over them as he was the only one treating that particular person," Mr Kimbell told the court.

"It was night and they were basically confined to their room. (Khorami) acted without concern for anyone but himself, to satisfy his own sexual desires."

Defence barrister Tony Evers on Friday said Khorami's offending was an aberration and that the 50-year-old had for the "vast majority" of his life been a "well-functioning" member of the community.

The most serious charge, administering an intoxicating substance to commit an indictable offence, carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in jail.

Khorami's offences relate to his time working at the Woolcock Institute in Glebe in Sydney's inner west two years ago.

He was convicted of indecently assaulting five women aged between 16 and 29.

Khorami had been released on strict bail conditions including that he report to police once a day, forfeit $10,000 and not contact his victims.

He was working as a night-shift sleep technician at the time of the offences from July to August 2018.

The Medical Council of NSW cancelled his registration after he was accused of masturbating in front of the sleeping patients and placing his penis on them.

The jury earlier this year deliberated for just over two days before finding him guilty of 22 charges and not guilty of another three.

He admitted putting his penis in a 16-year-old's hand but pleaded not guilty, claiming it was consensual.

During the two-and-a-half-week trial, he said it was a form of "tantric healing" and claimed the act was not sexual.

However, the jury accepted the 16-year-old's version of events after she denied agreeing to the act and stated under cross-examination that she did not believe in alternative therapy.

Khorami also admitted taking out his penis next to a 29-year-old woman as she slept.

But he denied he had masturbated in front of her and gave evidence that it was a "sacred" penis-rubbing ritual.

He was also convicted of drugging another of his female patients by slipping a sleeping pill, Temazepam, into her orange juice without her knowledge.

In a statement, the Woolcock Institute said it had put in place several additional patient security measures and had cooperated with the NSW Police investigation.

Khorami will be sentenced on October 9 after Friday's sentence hearing was adjourned.