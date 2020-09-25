Sixth man charged over NSW bikie murder

A sixth person has been charged over the alleged execution-style murder of a senior Bandidos bikie in a rural NSW farmhouse.

Bandidos Central West Chapter president Shane De Britt was shot inside his home on January 14 at Eurimbla, about 50km south of Wellington, police said on Friday.

When officers arrived they found the 60-year-old dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Five men have so far been charged over the shooting and remain before the courts.

A 37-year-old man was on Thursday arrested and charged with murder, participating in a criminal group and contributing to a criminal activity.

He was refused bail to appear in Orange Local Court later on Friday.