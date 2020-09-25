NSW zero community transmission run ends

NSW has ended its streak of no locally acquired COVID-19 cases after one new community transmission infection was discovered.

There were 13,686 tests reported in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday with four cases confirmed including three returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

NSW Health on Friday said the locally acquired case was a man in his 50s from southwest Sydney who had not had contact with a previously confirmed case.

The case was flagged by health authorities on Thursday and included in Friday's numbers.

NSW Health has advised anyone who attended Woolworths in Campbelltown Mall on September 17 between 1.30pm and 2pm is considered a casual contact and must monitor for symptoms.

NSW had gone three consecutive days with no locally acquired COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the allowable capacity at theatres, cinemas and concert venues will rise to 50 per cent from next week and function centres hosting corporate meetings will be allowed to cater for up to 300 people, up from 150.

"For workers across the full spectrum of the performing arts - from box office staff to ushers, from technicians and roadies to the artists - this change means more jobs," Arts Minister Don Harwin said in a statement on Friday.

"For audiences, it means we can soon enjoy the experiences we have all missed so much during the pandemic."

Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres said the relaxation of restrictions on corporate events will boost business for function centres.

"Its vitally important for the business community to back on its feet by being able to collaborate and share ideas in person once again," he said in a statement.

The upcoming changes add to an ongoing push by the state government to reopen the NSW economy in the wake of the pandemic.

From Friday, up to 20 people in bridal parties will now be allowed on the wedding dancefloor. Previously, only the bride and groom were allowed to dance.

Interschool activities will resume on Saturday - again under COVID-safe rules - and parents will be allowed to watch from the sidelines while practising social distancing. No carpooling is allowed.

School choirs, musical ensembles, camps and excursions will resume in Term 4, as will school sports.

Year 6 formals and graduations are back on and high school formals will be permitted after the HSC, while kindergarten orientation and Year 7 transitions will be allowed under COVID-safe rules.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Thursday dangled the prospect of New Year's Eve fireworks being held on Sydney Harbour this year to "offer people a glimmer of hope".

But mass gatherings on the harbour foreshore won't be allowed.

NSW Health is treating 71 cases, with two patients in intensive care. None are on ventilators.