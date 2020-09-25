Hope for last survivors of whale stranding

The removal of pilot whale carcasses from a Tasmanian harbour could take several days after the worst mass stranding recorded in Australia.

Rescuers are hopeful of saving some remaining survivors from the 470-strong group that got into trouble at Macquarie Harbour earlier this week.

As of Thursday evening, 88 whales had been freed from sandbars and returned to the open ocean.

Efforts on the west coast are targeted at about 20 stranded whales which still have a good chance of survival.

About 380 have died, with the focus now shifting to disposing of decomposing carcasses which could pollute the harbour, attract sharks and pose a navigation risk.

"Our aim will be to do it as quickly as possible but realistically it could take several days," parks and wildlife incident controller Nic Deka said.

They will likely be removed from the harbour on barges or towed by boats from Friday, if conditions allow.

Authorities have consulted with the CSIRO and three companies with fish farms in the harbour to determine the best method.

Wildlife biologist Kris Carlyon is hopeful the freed whales will reunite at sea, although they may face challenges if older leading females are missing.

"Tracking work in the past has shown that animals released individually do re-form after a period," he said.

"This species is generally led by matriarchs.

"If the group has lost those older females with that built-up knowledge of the area and the food resources over time, they may need to learn some behaviours."

Scientists have taken biopsy samples from the dead whales to learn more about their family links and the species' behaviour.

Pilot whales are highly social and can travel in groups of up to 1000.

Experts say the stranding is the largest ever in Australia, surpassing the 1996 beaching of 320 pilot whales at Dunsborough in Western Australia.