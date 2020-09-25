Call for action wraps disasters hearings

Australia has been warned the current natural disaster arrangements will not defend the country from the increased risk of bushfires.

Senior counsel assisting the bushfire royal commission Dominique Hogan-Doran told the final hearing the horror summer saw a stretched response.

"The status quo is no longer enough to defend us from the impacts of global warming and increasing challenges to the security of our nation," she said on Friday.

Ms Hogan-Doran said the country would face more frequent and intense natural disasters in the future.

"Natural disaster risk is growing across Australia due to intensifying natural hazards with the warming global climate and increasing exposure and vulnerability of all Australians," she said.

"We must not shirk the interconnected causes and cascading effects of systemic disaster risk."

Commissioners are looking at a single, scalable body responsible for natural disaster recovery and resilience at a national level.

The commission is also looking at the idea of a national emergency declaration, which was part of the Commonwealth's submission.

Ms Hogan-Doran said a once-off improvement would not be enough as she called for continuous mitigation and adaptation efforts.

"While stakeholders expressed to you a shared commitment to improvements, some continue to defend the status quo," she told commissioners.

"The national natural disaster arrangements we deserve require unity, not just of commitment or purpose but of action.

"Only then can we have confidence that our disaster arrangements are the best they can be. The time to act is now."

The final report will be handed to Governor-General David Hurley on October 28.

Royal commission chair Mark Binskin said the six-month inquiry was a sprint rather than a marathon.

"We know that many Australians are still living with the effects and devastation of the 2019/2020 bushfires and will for some time to come," he said in summing up.

"Understandably there's also apprehension about the 2020/2021 disaster season that is upon us as we sit here."

The final report is likely to make a raft of recommendations relating to national coordination, decision-making and accountability.