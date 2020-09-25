Restrictions set to ease across Australia

Coronavirus infection rates have continued to fall across Australia, prompting NSW and Queensland to further ease restrictions.

But Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is tempering hopes of wholesale changes to Melbourne's road map out of lockdown, despite new cases falling to 12 on Thursday.

Mr Andrews said Sunday - when minor restrictions on gatherings, some workplaces and schools are due to ease - would not be a day for major steps.

But there are hopes some businesses and personal freedoms may be restored ahead of schedule, with the next round of changes not due until October 26.

Mr Andrews is due to appear at the hotel quarantine inquiry, where he will be grilled over the decision to use private security guards in the bungled system.

NSW will allow weddings with up to 20 people in bridal parties allowed to dance, extending permission from just the bride and groom.

A range of school activities including camps, excursions and formals are also set to return from next month.

The latest relaxations come after three consecutive days without community transmission of the virus, while there was just one new case in hotel quarantine.

Queensland has gone two weeks without the disease spreading through the community and now has only five active cases.

As a result, the government is giving the green light to house parties this weekend with the 10-person gathering limit now lifted to 30 across Brisbane, Logan and Ipswich.

Those areas are also allowed to restart visits to nursing homes and hospitals.

The Morrison government's efforts to bring Australians stranded overseas continues to raise serious questions after more harrowing stories were revealed during a parliamentary inquiry.

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade secretary Frances Adamson said everything was being done to return the 26,700 people wanting to come to Australia.

Officials told the hearing that capacity in state-run hotel quarantine systems was the driving force behind the cap on overseas arrivals.

But Labor senators accused Scott Morrison of lacking a plan to ensure people were repatriated as citizens and permanent residents become increasingly desperate.