Report to shed light on budget black hole

By AAP Newswire

The Morrison government is set to reveal the depth of the budget black hole dug by the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Final Budget Outcome report, due for release on Friday, will show the size of the deficit for the 2019/20 financial year, which Treasury's July budget estimated at $85.8 billion.

Labor will be keenly scouring the figures for evidence of how much money actually flowed to struggling businesses and households when support measures were announced in the first half of the financial year.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers is also concerned about the winding back of support over coming months.

"They should release the modelling which says how many jobs will be lost by their premature withdrawal of support from an economy which still needs it," shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

"Some businesses are recovering, many are not. The economy's too weak for the government to be cutting these important payments at this time."

The full picture of the 2019/20 will set the base for the 2020/21 budget to be delivered on October 6.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg spelled out a two-stage plan for the budget in a speech in Canberra on Thursday.

The first stage will focus on boosting business and consumer confidence, and promoting jobs and growth throughout the economy.

It would shift to a second stage - focused on budget repair - once the jobless rate fell below six per cent.

The coalition has also ditched its commitment to any surpluses over the next four years, which it says would risk undermining the economic recovery.

