Queenslanders warned of virus complacency

Queenslanders are being warned not to become complacent as COVID-19 restrictions ease and the state opens up to the ACT and more of NSW.

Up to 30 people will be allowed to gather and visits to hospitals and aged care homes have been allowed since midnight on Friday after the state went 14 days without community transmission of the virus.

There are just five active cases left in Queensland, but Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young says it's too early to declare the virus eradicated and return to normal.

The latest outbreak, which peaked at 55 cases, is linked to an earlier cluster originating from a case that was not identified during testing.

Dr Young says a person with COVID-19 could be missed by contact tracers and testers so Queenslanders need to remain vigilant.

"No, we can't say 14 days after not having infectious cases in the community that we mightn't still get a case going forward, which is why we still have to maintain those restrictions," she said.

She said people need to maintain social distancing and businesses need to keep COVID-safe plans in place.

Dr Young said people should wear masks in spaces there they cannot keep their distance, even though it is not a regulation.

"People need to do all those things .. because we could have missed a case somewhere and we could have chain of transmission that we don't know about today." she said.

The warning comes as Queensland prepares to reopen to visitors from the ACT on Friday and an extra 152,000 northern NSW residents on September 30.

The federal government has announced that the ADF will withdraw from Queensland's border the day after that comes into effect.

Queensland Police Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler says more than 50,000 vehicles tried to cross the border and more than 4000 people were denied entry in August.

"What that means is a lot of people want to come into Queensland and in the coming days and week we will see that increase," he said.

Chief Supt Wheeler urged people planning cross-border trips to expect delays and ensure they show the correct border passes.

He said police have been planning for the ADF withdrawal and he was confident police would be able to deal with a potential shortfall in personnel.

"We're going to make sure that we have resources to do the job on the border, in our hotels, at our airport and then of course really importantly for our business as usual activities," Chief Supt Wheeler said.