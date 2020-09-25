Qld being singled out, says Palaszczuk

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is urging the federal government to retain ADF troops on Queensland's border until mid-October like they will be for NSW, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

Australian Defence Force deployments will be withdrawn from Queensland's borders on September 30, the day before 152,000 extra NSW residents will be able to enter the northern state.

Ms Palaszczuk says her state is being singled out as troops will remain on the borders of NSW, SA and the NT until October 19.

"I urge the Commonwealth to reconsider and treat Queensland like everyone else. Stop singling Queensland out," the premier said on Friday.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the ADF troops were not only on the NSW border, but processing domestic air arrivals from NSW and Victoria.

He also took the opportunity to respond to federal Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton calling on him to "grow up", and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg labelling him a "stumbling, bumbling, lightweight".

The coalition frontbenchers both lashed out at Dr Miles for claiming Mr Frydenberg was "lying" about the circumstances of the ADF withdrawal.

"They can call me all the names in the world they want to, but that's not going to affect my resolve or Queenslanders' resolve," he said.

Queensland has gone 15 days without a new case of community-transmitted COVID-19 and has only five active cases.

Two new cases have merged on a ship off the coast of Cape York near Weipa, but aren't yet included in the state's active count as they haven't officially entered Queensland.

"We will count them as soon as they're on shore," Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said.

Authorities will further relax restrictions on social-distancing for outdoor venues from October 1.

People will only have to stay two metres apart at outdoor restaurants, beer gardens, theme parks and zoos.

The maximum number of people allowed at events with COVID-safe checklists will increase from 500 to 1000.

Meanwhile, stadiums, amphitheatres and performance venues with COVID-safe plans will be allowed to increase capacity from 50 per cent to 75 per cent.

The changes for stadiums come as Queensland gears up to host the AFL grand final at Brisbane's Gabba on October 24.

Dr Young said people should prioritise holding functions outdoors because it was safer, adding Queensland has the "best climate in the world" for it.

"Think about whether you can have your gathering outdoors, sun safe of course, but do that as we go forward and I think that will really keep people much safer," she said.

From Friday, 30 people can gather without a COVID-safe plan and visits to aged care homes and hospitals.

As well, ACT resident can now fly to Queensland without having to go into quarantine.