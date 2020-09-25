Unemployed bracing for $300 JobSeeker cut

More than one million unemployed Australians are about to take a $300 cut to their JobSeeker payments.

The Morrison government is slashing the coronavirus supplement to $250 a fortnight on Friday.

Single people with no dependents will be left with about $815 a fortnight or $58 a day.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is keen to point out the dole will still be more than it was before the coronavirus pandemic.

He has signalled it will remain that way beyond December, when the reduced supplement is set to be scrapped.

"We will reassess the situation closer to the end of the year," Mr Frydenberg told reporters on Thursday.

"The prime minister has signalled very clearly we are leaning in to providing additional support for those who need it into next year."

Asked why he had decided against keeping the doubled dole in tact, Mr Frydenberg suggested he did not want the generous payment to put people off finding jobs.

The treasurer said his October 6 federal budget would be squarely focused on getting people back to work.

"There will be no shortage of initiatives in the budget to help people to get off the JobSeeker payment and into a job," Mr Frydenberg said.

Labor argues now is not the right time to cut JobSeeker payments, saying boosting the dole had seen unemployed people living with some dignity for the first time.

"Now that money is going to be reduced dramatically at the end of this week," opposition frontbencher Linda Burney said.

"It will mean people will go without food. It will mean people will not be able to look after their children and get them to school as they'd like to.

"And quite often, the decision is between medication and eating."

Ms Burney also rejected claims from hotels associations that people are refusing work because the dole is too generous.

In places like Sydney and Melbourne, there are 12 people unemployed for every available job.

"I don't know anyone that's unemployed that does not want a job or doesn't want more hours in the work that's available," she said.

The Australian Council of Social Service has been campaigning against cutting the dole.

It recently commissioned Deloitte analysis which found slashing the coronavirus supplement would cost the economy $31.3 billion and 145,000 jobs over the next two years, thanks to a drop in consumer spending.

"We urge the government to immediately extend the current rate ... and to announce a permanent, adequate rate of JobSeeker in the October budget," ACOSS chief executive Cassandra Goldie said