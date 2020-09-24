National

Further arrest in Bandido murder case

By AAP Newswire

Senior Bandidos bikie Shane De Britt was shot in his Eurimbla home. - AAP

A fifth person has been charged over the execution-style murder of a senior Bandidos bikie in a rural NSW farmhouse in January.

Bandidos Central West Chapter president Shane De Britt was shot inside his home on January 14 at Eurimbla, about 50km south of Wellington.

When police arrived they found the 60-year-old dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Strike Force Kerrison detectives in the last month have arrested four men - aged 58, 39, 38 and 22 - at Dubbo, Wellington and Orange.

All four were charged over their alleged roles in the shooting murder and remain before the courts.

Following further investigations, detectives arrested a 34-year-old woman at a carpark at Summer Street, Orange, about 10am on Thursday.

A search warrant was executed at a home in Orange where detectives seized items relevant to the investigation.

The woman was charged with accessory after the fact to murder, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, and possess unauthorised firearm.

She was refused bail to appear at Orange Local Court on Friday.

