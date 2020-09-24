Lighthouse a beacon for SA island recovery

National

A popular tourism drawcard on South Australia's Kangaroo Island will welcome visitors for the first time since the area was ravaged by the summer bushfires.

Cape Borda, an 1850s-era lighthouse on the island's northwest coast, was spared by the January blazes which destroyed parts of the nearby Flinders Chase National Park.

Images of scorched Kangaroo Island wildlife including koalas were seen around the globe after the fires.

"Flinders Chase is continuing its recovery from the summer bushfires," National Parks and Wildlife Service spokesman Mike Williams said.

Mr Williams said the national park was popular with hikers and was expected to be busy over the upcoming school holidays.

From Friday visitors will be allowed into the area surrounding Cape Borda, including its cliff-top trails, for the first time since January.

