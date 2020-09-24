Further charges laid over Sydney shooting

A man facing three charges connected to a shooting in southwest Sydney has been refused bail, weeks after NSW Police sent a message to "wannabe gangsters" and "career criminals".

Bilal Haider Khan, 22, was arrested in Bankstown about 10am on Thursday before being charged with intent to murder, possessing an unregistered firearm in a public place, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police allege Khan was involved in a shooting at Lakemba last month, where a 29-year-old man was found with five gunshot wounds to his leg and abdomen.

Khan faced magistrate Glenn Walsh on Thursday at Bankstown Local Court, where he did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

Earlier this month, police arrested Ayman El-Sankari, 23, in Bankstown over his alleged role in the same Lakemba incident.

El-Sankari has been charged with shooting with intent to murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and breach of bail.

Police will allege El-Sankari, who is set to face Bankstown Local Court on November 10 after already being refused bail, is one of a group involved in the shooting.

Twelve shootings, including five in public places, have been reported in southwest Sydney since the beginning of August.

Police earlier this month said they had charged 25 people with 42 offences and executed searches at 54 properties.

NSW Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Peter McKenna said protecting members of the community was the "number one priority".

"Those wannabe gangsters or even career criminals who want to commit violence in public places ... we will come down on them very swiftly and very firmly," he told reporters on September 16.

"Every single shooting is being thoroughly investigated. We understand the seriousness of these matters and we will leave no stone unturned."

Khan will next face Bankstown Local Court on November 11.