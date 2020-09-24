National

Vic sexual predator handed more jail time

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne Magistrates Court (file image) - AAP

A sexual predator who stalked women and girls with explicit phone calls and texts has been handed more jail time.

Melbourne man Richard Awad trawled through dating websites and social media to collect more than 800 names, numbers and photographs.

The 38-year-old kept a spreadsheet and bombarded his victims, as young as 15, with sexually explicit and abusive texts, phone calls and voicemails.

He texted one 15-year-old 59 times in just over two weeks, asking her age and then responding: "yeah perfect, old enough to f*** anyways".

Awad also referred to his victims as "skanky pants", "butter legs", "dirty little slut" and other derogatory names.

He called one woman, 19, repeatedly only to breathe down the phone line.

Awad is already in jail for almost identical crimes and had been due for release in January 2021.

But he's been sentenced to two more months behind bars after pleading guilty in Melbourne Magistrates Court to 34 charges of stalking between September 2018 and 2019.

"It's not a one-off, it's a pattern of offending you have engaged in, it's predatory behaviour," magistrate Jo Metcalf said on Thursday.

"The court has to send you a message that it's unacceptable."

Legal Aid lawyer Jarrod Van Arkadie said Awad's drug and mental health problems underpinned his offending.

Awad will be placed on an "onerous" community correction order when he gets out of jail.

