Man bitten by croc at Qld’s Lizard Island

By AAP Newswire

A man has been attacked by a crocodile at Lizard Island on Queensland's Great Barrier Reef.

The 33-year-old was snorkelling at Anchor Bay when the crocodile struck on Wednesday about 4pm.

"It's believed a man was bitten on the head and neck," an Environment and Science department spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.

A Royal Flying Doctor Service crew transported the man to Cairns Hospital suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

He remains in the hospital in a stable condition, a Queensland Health spokeswoman said.

A team of wildlife officers are expected to travel to Lizard Island, northeast of Cooktown, to remove the animal.

