Dutton ready to outlaw right-wing groups

By AAP Newswire

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton (file image) - AAP

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton insists he is ready and willing to list violent right-wing extremist groups as terrorist organisations.

Australia's domestic spy agency has revealed a dramatic spike in right-wing individuals and groups under surveillance.

Up to 40 per cent of ASIO's counter-terror caseload is concentrated on the far right.

And yet Australia remains at odds among its intelligence-sharing partners in not officially proscribing any right-wing group as a terror organisation.

Putting an organisation on the terror list serves as a public warning and unlocks a suite of potential offences.

People can be targeted for helping recruit or train new members, providing support or funding, or aiding illegal activities.

Labor has accused the government of dragging its feet, but Mr Dutton insists that is not the case.

The minister says he does not care where terrorists sit on the political spectrum and will not hesitate to list right-wing individuals or groups.

He said it was not a political decision, but one based on advice from the head of ASIO.

"If he makes a judgment that there should be an organisation or an individual proscribed, then I will act on that," Mr Dutton told reporters in Brisbane on Thursday.

Right-wing extremists are using the coronavirus crisis and Islamic State-style techniques to recruit members.

Mr Dutton said people could be radicalised very quickly, irrespective of the twisted ideology driving the cause.

"I just don't think ASIO, for a moment, has any coloured glasses on that say they are going to go more vigorously after that person or that person," he said.

"They make their assessments based on threat and they neutralise that threat so that people in our country can live safely."

Australia is the only country inside the Five Eyes intelligence network - which includes the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and New Zealand - not to have labelled any right-wing extremists as terrorists.

