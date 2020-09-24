National

Police hope Vic protests ‘run out of puff’

By AAP Newswire

Protester scuffles with police in Melbourne. - AAP

Melbourne anti-lockdown protests are likely for a fourth straight weekend, with Victoria Police hoping in vain that they "run out of puff".

Ugly clashes have erupted between protesters and police at the rallies across Victoria's capital.

Under lockdown rules, the protests are illegal and police have handed out scores of arrests and fines.

"I hope they run out of puff and don't bother - unlikely, I suspect," Assistant Commissioner Rick Nugent said on Thursday.

He noted protest organisers had sent an email to police last weekend, saying they would keep going with the rallies until the city's lockdown rules were over.

"(It's) really disappointing - it's large numbers of police we have to put together, from across stations everywhere, to respond," Mr Nugent said.

"A lot of these people we issue fines to are from the Casey area - we know the Casey area has had an outbreak.

"We can see how quickly an outbreak can spread.

"I have to say, we have no interest in this. Please don't."

Protest organisers have become more cagey, with venues announced to their followers at late as possible.

A group gathered at suburban Chadstone Shopping Centre last weekend, while the Shrine Of Remembrance, The Tan running track and the Queen Victoria Markets have also been protest flashpoints on previous weekends.

