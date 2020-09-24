Vic crime rate shows record increase

A state-wide crackdown on gang crime is underway as Victoria posted a record increase in its crime rate.

It went up by 5.6 per cent for the 12 months to the end of June, the biggest increase since the Crime Statistics Agency starting keeping data in 2004, with breaches of family violence orders a key contributor.

The highest increases were in thefts, public health and safety offences - particularly in relation to COVID-19 fines - plus breaches of orders and drug use and possession.

The latest figures from the Crime Statistics Agency show the number of criminal incidents went up to 407,768 to June 30, while recorded incidents increased by six per cent.

There were more than 6000 offences for breaches of lockdown restrictions, as the state's first wave of coronavirus infections hit earlier this year.

Gang violence remains a major problem for Victoria Police, with Assistant Commissioner Rick Nugent announcing an operation to crack down on the problem.

Mr Nugent said Operation Alliance aimed to have better police coordination across the state as they tried to stop gang crime, given those groups have become much more mobile.

"(It) is aimed at preventing, disrupting and dismantling gangs, particularly street gangs, right across the state," he said.

"What we've seen is these gangs starting to move outside of those local areas."

Operation Ribbon was also launched in April to boost family violence policing, given the effect that lockdown provisions have had on families and mental health.

"We've been able to charge a significant number of people found to be breaching ... intervention orders," Mr Nugen said.

"Anecdotally, what we have seen is less estranged partner violence and breaching of orders - what we have seen more of is first-time reporting.

"That may well be ... as a result of pressure on people whether they're not working, they're stuck at home, financial stress or other factors."

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14