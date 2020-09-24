National

Car driven off NSW cliff hits mother, baby

By AAP Newswire

Wreck of car which plunged off a cliff at Bar Beach, Newcastle. - AAP

1 of 1

Three people are lucky to be alive after a car plunged down a cliff, hitting a mother and her baby on a popular Newcastle beach.

Emergency services were called to Bar Beach around 10.30am on Thursday, after receiving reports a car had driven off a cliff.

A 40-year-old woman and her one-year-old baby, who were on the beach below the cliff, were hit by the car.

The baby escaped with minor scratches, but her mother was taken to John Hunter Hospital with possible leg fractures.

The 32-year-old driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and taken to hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

"It's a miracle no one was seriously injured," NSW Ambulance Inspector Jason Saper said in a statement.

"They are very lucky to be alive, it was a significant fall from the cliff."

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, and reports there was a male passenger in the white Volkswagen Golf.

They are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Latest articles

Rugby

Redcliffe a ‘logical’ addition: Bennett

Wayne Bennett has declared Redcliffe are the only logical option to be added to the NRL if the competition expands to a 17th team in coming years.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Knights’ NRL form concern for O’Brien

Newcastle coach Adam O’Brien won’t let his side get carried away with finals football when they have NRL form to find.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Corey Allan makes most of No.1 opportunity

Corey Allan has the biggest games of his NRL career ahead in the finals for South Sydney at No.1 but advice from Latrell Mitchell and Greg Inglis will help.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Nationals MP Anne Webster awarded $900k for Facebook comments

A woman has been ordered to fork out nearly $900,000 for defaming Nationals MP Anne Webster on Facebook.

AAP Newswire
National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Tragic find in search for missing Vic teen

Teenager William Wall has been found dead a day after going missing in Victorian bushland not far from his home.

AAP Newswire