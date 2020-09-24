National

‘Very happy’: family of Claremont victim

By AAP Newswire

Jenny Rimmer, mother of Jane Rimmer, arrives at the Supreme Court. - AAP

The sister of one of the victims of convicted Perth double murderer Bradley Robert Edwards plans to celebrate now he's finally been found guilty of the killings.

"Very happy," said Lee Rimmer, the sister of Jane Rimmer who was killed more than 20 years ago.

She was speaking outside the District Court building in Perth less than an hour after Justice Stephen Hall delivered his long-awaited verdict on Edwards.

"It means that I can hopefully get on with the rest of my life without all this stuff.

"It means celebration!"

Claremont killer Edwards, 51, was on Thursday found guilty of murdering two women in Perth in the 1990s but acquitted of slaying a third woman.

Edwards, 51, had denied killing secretary Sarah Spiers, 18, childcare worker Ms Rimmer, 23, and solicitor Ciara Glennon, 27, after they each spent a night out with friends in the affluent suburb's pubs in 1996 and 1997.

The confessed rapist and ex-Telstra technician faced a seven-month trial, which concluded in late-June.

"This was a trial like no other," Justice Stephen Hall said at the start of his judgment.

He went on to find Edwards guilty of murdering Ms Rimmer and Ms Glennon but not guilty of murdering Ms Spiers.

Don Spiers and Carol Spiers, the parents of Ms Spiers, left the court in silence, got into a car and drove off.

They've been left with many unanswered questions about their daughter's disappearance more than 20 years ago. Her body has never been found.

Lee Rimmer said it was very sad.

"Yeah, everyone just gave each other a hug when we were inside," she said.

"It's very sad but (we're) glad that we got the result for the other two.

"I hope they get the result they need soon."

She also praised the police investigators who brought Edwards to justice.

"Thanks very much! You guys deserve a medal," she said.

The family of Ms Glennon, including her father Denis Glennon, also left the court in silence.

"We all just wanted to have our own grief," Lee Rimmer, who was at the court with her mother Jenny Rimmer, said.

The police murder investigation that led to the trial was the longest-running in the country.

The seven-month trial was Australia's most expensive at more than $11 million.

