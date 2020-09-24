National

Uncle found guilty of revenge murder

By AAP Newswire

Memorial to Brayden Dillon (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

An uncle wanting revenge for his nephew's death has been found guilty of directing the execution-style killing of a teenager gunned down as he slept inside his Sydney home.

Abdul Abu-Mahmoud, 35, pleaded not guilty to murdering 15-year-old Brayden Dillon who was slayed on Good Friday in 2017 at his Glenfield family home after his mother and stepfather were threatened with a gun.

Another man, who can only be identified as CC, was jailed for at least 30 years in July for murder after admitting being the gunman who burst into the teenager's room and shot him as he slept.

After a judge-alone trial in the NSW Supreme Court, Justice Ian Harrison on Thursday found Abu-Mahmoud guilty of murder by ordering and financing the killing.

He also found him guilty of two other charges of soliciting others to murder Brayden and his older brother Joshua Dillon in his bid for revenge.

Adam Abu-Mahmoud was stabbed to death in a Panania street brawl in July 2016.

Joshua Dillon, was charged over Adam Abu-Mahmoud's death, but was ultimately found not guilty by a jury in October last year.

His uncle had a series of tattoos inked on his body including one on his left leg reading "Revenge is a dish best served cold" and "eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth and blood for blood" inked on his left arm in Arabic.

Justice Harrison rejected a bid by CC to go back on what he originally told police about accepting a $20,000 payment from Abu-Mahmoud to carry out the shooting..

He adjourned the case to October 15 when a sentencing hearing date will be set.

Latest articles

National

Uncle found guilty of revenge murder

An uncle has been found guilty of murder for organising and financing the shooting of a 15-year-old boy as he slept in his bed at his Sydney home

AAP Newswire
National

Unemployed bracing for $300 JobSeeker cut

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is promising a suite of initiatives to get people back into work as he prepares to hand down the federal budget in two weeks’ time.

AAP Newswire
National

Ministers lay blame for hotels on DHHS

Senior government ministers have claimed the health department was in charge of Victoria’s hotel quarantine, which led to the state’s second coronavirus wave.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Nationals MP Anne Webster awarded $900k for Facebook comments

A woman has been ordered to fork out nearly $900,000 for defaming Nationals MP Anne Webster on Facebook.

AAP Newswire
National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Tragic find in search for missing Vic teen

Teenager William Wall has been found dead a day after going missing in Victorian bushland not far from his home.

AAP Newswire