Uncle found guilty of revenge murder

An uncle wanting revenge for his nephew's death has been found guilty of directing the execution-style killing of a teenager gunned down as he slept inside his Sydney home.

Abdul Abu-Mahmoud, 35, pleaded not guilty to murdering 15-year-old Brayden Dillon who was slayed on Good Friday in 2017 at his Glenfield family home after his mother and stepfather were threatened with a gun.

Another man, who can only be identified as CC, was jailed for at least 30 years in July for murder after admitting being the gunman who burst into the teenager's room and shot him as he slept.

After a judge-alone trial in the NSW Supreme Court, Justice Ian Harrison on Thursday found Abu-Mahmoud guilty of murder by ordering and financing the killing.

He also found him guilty of two other charges of soliciting others to murder Brayden and his older brother Joshua Dillon in his bid for revenge.

Adam Abu-Mahmoud was stabbed to death in a Panania street brawl in July 2016.

Joshua Dillon, was charged over Adam Abu-Mahmoud's death, but was ultimately found not guilty by a jury in October last year.

His uncle had a series of tattoos inked on his body including one on his left leg reading "Revenge is a dish best served cold" and "eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth and blood for blood" inked on his left arm in Arabic.

Justice Harrison rejected a bid by CC to go back on what he originally told police about accepting a $20,000 payment from Abu-Mahmoud to carry out the shooting..

He adjourned the case to October 15 when a sentencing hearing date will be set.