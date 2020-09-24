Qld premier won’t apologise for Barbagallo

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she holds integrity dearly but refuses to apologise for allegedly misleading parliament about a scandal involving her former chief of staff.

A Crime and Corruption Commission investigation found that her former adviser David Barbagallo failed to properly declare his interests while working for the premier.

Ms Palaszczuk told a parliamentary estimates hearing that she had been advised that his interests had been properly declared in July 2019.

"I really believe in my integrity and I will always tell parliament want I believe to be honest," she said on Tuesday.

However, the premier said she wouldn't apologise about the scandal.

"I did not mislead parliament," Ms Palaszczuk insisted.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the integrity scandals involving Mr Barbagallo, and previously Transport Minister Mark Bailey and former treasurer Jackie Trad, have plagued the government.

She also accused the premier of lying to parliament cover up for her chief of staff.

"The Palaszczuk government is rotten to the core, the Palaszczuk government has been plagued by integrity scandals since the beginning, but this rests at the premier's feet," Ms Frecklington said.

The opposition referred Mr Barbagallo to the CCC in 2019 after it emerged that his company was awarded $267,500 in state funding to develop a mobile app in August 2017.

Mr Barbagallo was chairman of Fortress Capstone, while also working in Ms Palaszczuk's office, when the firm was awarded the funding.

CCC chairperson Alan MacSporran's probe found that Mr Barbagallo had no involvement in the funding application or vetting process.

"There are no grounds for consideration of prosecution proceedings against Barbagallo for the offence of misconduct in relation to public office," said the CCC report, released on Wednesday.

However, the report found Mr Barbagallo failed to properly declare his interests. In particular, his roles as chairman, director and shareholder of Fortress Capstone.

The CCC probe found Mr Barbagallo's declaration of interests forms had not been signed and dated by the premier, even though she may have seen them.

The report said Mr Barbagallo should face disciplinary action over the matter, but he resigned from the premier's department in September 2019.

"There is no provision in the contract ... to consider post-separation disciplinary action against Barbagallo for his failure to declare his interests as required," Mr MacSporran wrote.

The commissioner said the episode highlighted the importance of public servants avoiding conflicts.

The premier promised to take on all the recommendations of the CCC report.

"I hold integrity very dearly to my government, I'm very, very extremely disappointed. I feel let down," she said.

"Staff members have to abide by their obligations and some of their obligations in this circumstance were not met."