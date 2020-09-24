No more Google access to Uluru’s summit

Google users can no longer virtually climb Uluru after images were removed at the request of traditional owners.

Visitors were permanently banned from climbing the sacred site in October last year but the Google maps street view function had allowed users to scale it online.

Google says it immediately removed the images when asked.

"We understand Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park is deeply sacred to the Anangu people," a spokeswoman told AAP.

"As soon as Parks Australia raised their concerns about this user contribution, we removed the imagery."