Thredbo restaurant closed for COVID breach

Apre partying in the NSW snow resort village of Thredbo has prompted authorities to shut an overcrowded restaurant after skiers were caught doing shots at the bar shoulder to shoulder.

The Rivers Restaurant will be closed for a week from Friday for serious and repeated COVID-19 safety breaches after repeated visits from police and the liquor regulator.

NSW Police and Liquor & Gaming NSW officers visited the restaurant four times in July and September and identified several breaches.

It found too many people per square metre, a lack of spacing between seated patrons, mingling between tables and in queues, and people drinking alcohol while standing.

"The venue was repeatedly over capacity, groups were seated almost back to back and queues of up to 30 people stood shoulder to shoulder," Liquor & Gaming Director of Compliance Dimitri Argeres said on Thursday.

"They also observed patrons drinking shots at the bar and consuming liquor while standing, including one of the business owners,' he said.

Initially the restaurant was warned, then its manager and event promoter were fined $5000 each.

After finding yet more breaches on the fourth visit, it was deemed the premises presented a clear and significant risk to public health, Mr Argeres said.

"As we come into party season with major events such as the Spring Racing Carnival, Bathurst 1000 motor race, the footy finals and schoolies celebrations, we're warning all hospitality providers and function operators to stick to the limits around venue capacity and group bookings," Mr Argeres said.