Treasurer scolds Keating over RBA comments

By AAP Newswire

Paul Keating - AAP

Former prime minister Paul Keating has copped an extraordinary spray for suggesting the Reserve Bank should have done more throughout the COVID-19 economic crisis.

"His was a very nasty, vindictive, unnecessary, misguided attack," Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Thursday.

"The RBA has done very well through this crisis. Unlike other crises, they didn't have room to move on monetary policy."

Mr Frydenberg said the central bank had instead pumped liquidity into the banking system and purchased $60 billion worth of government bonds.

He suggested Mr Keating's comments could have been triggered by the Reserve Bank governor's recent comments about the trade-off between wage rises and increases to superannuation.

"Many people are left wondering what is Paul Keating's motives behind this nasty, unnecessary attack," Mr Frydenberg said

"The Reserve Bank is independent and he shouldn't be attacking the bank like he has."

