Frydenberg sets out two-phase budget plan

Josh Frydenberg has torn up the coalition's long-time strategy aimed at sustainable surpluses, instead putting forward a two-stage plan to lift the economy out of recession and then repair the budget.

Previewing his October 6 budget in a speech to business leaders, the federal treasurer said on Thursday the point at which the strategy would switch was when the jobless rate fell below six per cent.

Mr Frydenberg said it was no longer prudent to pursue surpluses in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It would now be damaging to the economy and unrealistic to target surpluses," he told the Australian Chamber and Commerce and Industry.

"This would risk undermining the economic recovery we need to bring hundreds of thousands more Australians back to work and to underpin a stronger medium-term fiscal position."

Instead, the first phase will focus on boosting business and consumer confidence, promoting jobs and growth throughout the economy.

This will include providing temporary support, including through the tax system, to lift jobs and investment. There will also be structural reform to improve the ease of doing business.

"I expect phase one to remain in place until the unemployment rate is comfortably back under six per cent," the treasurer said.

Under the second phase, there will be a shift away from temporary and targeted support to stabilising government debt as a share of the economy.

This will include retaining the government's cap on tax to 23.9 per cent of GDP.

It will also start work on rebuilding the budget's "fiscal buffers" to prepare the economy for the next fiscal shock.

"We have a big mountain to climb but this is an achievable goal and it does not require us to increase taxes or reduce spending on essential services," Mr Frydenberg said.

"With historically low interest rates, it is not necessary to run budget surpluses to stabilise and reduce debt as a share of GDP, provided the economy is growing steadily."

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers scoffed at Mr Frydenberg's new approach for a government now in its eighth year of office.

"These are the same characters who said that they would deliver a surplus in their first year and every year after that," he told reporters.

"This is the treasurer who will always be remembered as the guy who posed with 'Back in Black' mugs and then went on to deliver the biggest deficits in the history of our country".

On the economy itself, Mr Frydenberg expects the unemployment rate will rise again after the unexpected fall to 6.8 per cent last month due to the lockdown in Victoria and as people re-enter the workforce to look for a job.

He expects it will take some time before inflation returns to mid-point of the Reserve Bank's inflation target, while wage growth is also likely to remain subdued for at least the next few years.

By the end of the financial year, the Australian economy is expected to be around six per cent smaller than forecast in the 2019/20 mid-year review released last December.

The population will be smaller and older than previously assumed because of the sharp drop in net overseas migration.

"Australia's population growth is expected to slow to its lowest rate in over a hundred years," the treasurer said.

He said coronavirus will change the way the economy operates, noting it has already impacted on global supply chains and increased the uptake of digital technology and online distribution.

"While many firms will re-open and jobs return, tragically, the effect of a recession is that some will not," he said.

"We must set ourselves up for success by creating a more flexible and dynamic economy."