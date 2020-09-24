National

NYE fireworks should go ahead: NSW premier

By AAP Newswire

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the state government will offer to pay for Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks to make sure they go ahead.

The City of Sydney council, the event's organiser, has indicated it is concerned about hosting an event that would draw large crowds to the CBD amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This has been a challenging year. We want to offer the people of NSW - and people around the world - a sign of hope," Ms Berejiklian told the Daily Telegraph.

State authorities reportedly accept that the fireworks display is likely to be scaled down.

NSW Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres was due to meet with Lord Mayor Clover Moore on Thursday to discuss the state government's proposal.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet told the newspaper that the fireworks would send a strong signal that NSW was open for business.

"It's time for Sydney to rise and shine after a very dark year. The traditional fireworks display not only brings joy to so many people, but done well and safely, we will show the world COVID-19 can't extinguish our spirit and optimism."

