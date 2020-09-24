SA border reopens to NSW travellers

South Australia has officially opened its border with NSW, as Premier Gladys Berejiklian urges vigilance ahead of the school holidays.

The border restrictions lifted at midnight after NSW recorded two days with zero community transmission of COVID-19.

For the first time in nearly six months, NSW residents travelling to SA will no longer have to complete 14 days of self-isolation.

The decision comes in time for NSW school holidays which start this weekend, and Virgin Australia plans to resume daily flights between Sydney and Adelaide from October 2.

Ms Berejiklian continued to urge vigilance as residents become more mobile than they have been since February this year.

She noted there is a high likelihood the virus is still circulating in NSW, especially in western and southwestern Sydney, and urged people with even the mildest symptoms to get tested.

The premier said she was hopeful the entire Queensland border will be opened up sooner rather than later after the Sunshine State said it would extend its border travel bubble 100 kilometres further into NSW.

However, Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said borders would stay shut to the rest of NSW until at least the end of the month, and it remained unlikely they would reopen in October.

Overnight police reported that 21 people were issued with $1000 fines for breaching COVID-19 public health orders during a protest in Sydney on Wednesday.

A group of people gathered in the grounds of Sydney University, before sitting down on nearby City Road and obstructing traffic, police said.

Riot squad officers and mounted police removed the protesters and 21 were subsequently fined.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant on Wednesday flagged that restrictions on schools and community sport could be eased soon, saying an announcement will be made "very shortly".

NSW Health is treating 74 COVID-19 cases, including three in intensive care, one of whom is being ventilated.