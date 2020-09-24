No new community COVID cases in NSW

For the third consecutive day there have been no new cases of community-spread COVID-19 in NSW and just one recorded of a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.

However Premier Gladys Berejikilian says one new case of locally acquired COVID-19 was identified after the official 24-hour reporting window closed at 8pm on Wednesday.

Chief Medical Officer Kerry Chant says the new case, which will be included in Friday's numbers, is that of a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions and who lived in supported accommodation with two other people who have been tested.

The source of his infection is being investigated and he is now in ICU at Campbelltown Hospital.

Ms Berejikilian has also announced a relaxation of regulations in regard to weddings, schools and sport and says while she wants Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead, most people will have to watch the extravaganza from home.

The concession for weddings will allow up to 20 people in bridal parties to dance.

"But I stress it is the same 20 - you cannot have a roster ... not different multiples of 20," Ms Berejiklian said on Thursday.

"This is really important because weddings and unfortunately funeral and other gatherings is where the virus is most contagious and spreads most readily."

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell says school sport will return to normal next term.

"The only restriction that will remain is we will not be able to have parents on school sites for school sport when school days on," she said.

However parents will now be allowed at community sport venues if they follow COVID safe guidelines.

School choirs will also resume with up to five participants as long as they socially distance and music ensembles will be able to have unlimited numbers of students.

Parents will be allowed back on campus to help with activities like group reading, and year six formals and celebrations will be able to take place in term four as well.

"And we are anticipating we'll be able to have school assemblies and presentation days at the end of term for all so we'll be providing our schools over the next couple of weeks a few more details in relation to our guidelines," Ms Mitchell said.

Meanwhile thousands of people have already booked trips to South Australia with the border reopened to NSW residents for the first time in nearly six months.

The restrictions were lifted at midnight after NSW recorded two days with zero community transmission of COVID-19.

After the announcement on Wednesday Jetstar advertised flights from Sydney to Adelaide for just $59 and Virgin said it would resume daily flights between the state capitals from October 2.

Qantas has added more flights to its Sydney-to-Adelaide route with chief executive of domestic and international travel Andrew David telling the Today show one Thursday flight had "all but sold out", with extra flights added on the weekend.

NSW Health is treating 71 COVID-19 cases, with two patients in intensive care, none being ventilated and the overwhelming majority in non-acute, out-of-hospital care.