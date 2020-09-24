National

Search continues for missing SA fisherman

By AAP Newswire

Tony Higgins - AAP

1 of 1

The search for a fisherman missing for the second time this month off the South Australian coast is set to resume.

Authorities launched a second search for the Margrel on Tuesday morning after the man on board, Tony Higgins, reported it was taking on water in rough seas off Granite Island, south of Adelaide.

About 500 square kilometres of coast has been searched so far but rough seas have hampered the efforts of authorities.

A wallet containing Mr Higgins' identification was found washed up on Goolwa Beach on Wednesday by a member of the public, along with other personal items.

A commercial fisherman earlier discovered a number of items of debris washed ashore several kilometres from the Murray Mouth.

Police will also scour the coast to see if anything else washes up, having already conducted land searches from Encounter Bay to Murray Mouth.

Mr Higgins, 57, and Derek Robinson, 48, were the subject of a major search south of Port Lincoln earlier this month after nothing was heard from the pair for several days.

The Margrel was eventually spotted off Coorong and towed to shore.

Mr Higgins was later fined $1000 for having insufficient safety equipment and no boat operator's licence.

He insisted at the time he didn't ask to be rescued and the pair "knew exactly where we were".

Latest articles

National

SA border reopens to NSW travellers

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is urging caution with residents set to travel more thanks to an easing of COVID-19 restrictions and school holidays.

AAP Newswire
National

Search continues for missing SA fisherman

Emergency services are set to continue searching for a missing fisherman after he reported taking on water in rough seas off the South Australian coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Fatal end to Vic bushland search for teen

The family of teenager William Wall are grieving his death after a search for the missing youth found his body in Victorian bushland.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Nationals MP Anne Webster awarded $900k for Facebook comments

A woman has been ordered to fork out nearly $900,000 for defaming Nationals MP Anne Webster on Facebook.

AAP Newswire
National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Tragic find in search for missing Vic teen

Teenager William Wall has been found dead a day after going missing in Victorian bushland not far from his home.

AAP Newswire